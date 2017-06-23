Woman indicted in Williams County deadly hit, run

A woman accused of a deadly hit and run in Williams County was indicted on Wednesday.

Police say Cassandra Stickney, 23, of Butler, Indiana, hit Keith Brown of Williams County while Brown was riding a bicycle.

The incident occurred on U.S. Route 6 in February.

Troopers say Brown was dead when they arrived to the scene.

Stickney was charged with failure to stop after an accident and vehicular manslaughter.

