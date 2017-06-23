Suspect identified in Lenawee County homicide at Heritage Park

Deputies in Lenawee County are investigating a murder that happened late Thursday night.

On Friday afternoon, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect as Kyle Emerson Horn, 23.

He was charged with Homicide, Open Murder, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with Unlawful Intent, and Weapons, Felony Firearm.

The incident occurred at Heritage Park off of M-52 in Raisin Township.

Police say a jogger was running through the park when he saw Horn with a body at the edge of a trail.

The jogger talked to Horn and was able to get into his car and leave.

The jogger then called 911.

Police say Horn was still by the body when officers arrived on the scene.

The body was identified as 22-year-old Matthew Small from Adrian.

An autopsy showed Small had been shot and stabbed.

Police also say, Horn and Small knew each other.

Horn was taken into custody without incident.

Both Small and the Horn's vehicles were at the scene.

Horn is currently being held in the Lenawee County Jail.

