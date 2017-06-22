Fostoria officer exposed to Fentanyl during arrest - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fostoria officer exposed to Fentanyl during arrest

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FOSTORIA, OH (WTOL) -

A Fostoria police officer was hospitalized and a Findlay man arrested after a traffic stop Thursday night. 

Fostoria police officers pulled over Logan Parrish, 27, for a moving violation. During the stop, police found a large amount of suspected Fentanyl.

One of the officers was exposed to the drug during questioning. He was taken to a hospital due to the dangerous nature of the drug and was given Narcan during the transport.

The officer was released several hours later. He will be off duty for several days to recover.

Officials say the police cruiser was also decontaminated after the arrest.

 “I am extremely proud of my officers,” said Chief Keith Loreno in a press released. “We are all thankful that our officer was able to go home tonight”.  ”My officers most likely prevented many deaths tonight to those who would have taken this poison.”

Parrish is now in jail, charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs. Other charges are pending. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly