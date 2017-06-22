Fostoria officer exposed to Fentanyl during arrest

A Fostoria police officer was hospitalized and a Findlay man arrested after a traffic stop Thursday night.More >>
A former University of Toledo employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars.More >>
An Ohio man has been charged with leaving his 6-year-old daughter alone in a parked van at a suburban St. Louis casino on Father's Day.More >>
James Ramey had a pretrial hearing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Sandusky Police arrested a total of 13 people as the result of a brawl that broke out around 2 a.m. Monday at the Cedar Point Commons Booth.More >>
Friday is expected to be a soaking day with scattered heavy rain showers likely. Rain totals over 1" are possible.More >>
Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A man was injured after a tree snapped and landed on his golf cart Thursday evening.More >>
It isn’t often we get to talk about road openings, but the long anticipated construction on Fort Meigs Road is finally complete.More >>
