Man flown to hospital after tree crushes golf cart

A man was injured after a tree snapped and landed on his golf cart Thursday evening.

According to Bowling Green police, two people were golfing on the Country Club course when the storms rolled through.

While taking shelter under a tree, a branch snapped and landed on their cart.

One man was pinned, but the other escaped unharmed.

The man injured was flown to a Toledo hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

