Heavy winds, rain sweep through eastern Lucas County

Storms pounded the Oregon/Jerusalem Township Route Two corridor Thursday night.

“We went driving. Didn’t seem like it hit anyone else. Like it was a small area but strong right on through," said Neil Curry, who couldn’t believe what he saw.

He and his dad Gary Wandtke live next to each other.

On their property was a twisted TV tower, a hot tub blown over, part of a barn ripped apart and trees shredded to pieces.

Mr. Curry says the powerful storm rolled through in a matter of minutes.

“I would have thought it was a tornado. I think it was. Then it started hailing. You couldn’t see. It was major, it was bad.”

Mr. Wandtke remembers it rained so hard, water soaked through the window sills of his house.

“Could see it coming across the field, the rain. It just got worse and finally I ran into the basement. It got loud.”

At one point, some roads in Lucas County were closed because of debris. They’ve since re-opened.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved