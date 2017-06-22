Nigel Hayes takes a ride, plays HORSE with Jordan Strack

As Nigel Hayes prepared for the NBA Draft, he came home to be with family.

The Whitmer High School alum just finished up his career at Wisconsin where he will go down as one of the most popular players in school history.

Hayes averaged 14 points per game during his senior season with the Badgers. During his career in college, he was First-team All-Big Ten, and he was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman.

Now, he turns his attention to professional basketball.

Before he did that though, he rode around the city of Toledo with our Jordan Strack.

The guys talked about basketball, life, and how Nigel is a self-proclaimed “Momma’s Boy.”

They also stopped by Whitmer High School to play a game of HORSE, with the loser having to buy smoothies - Watch the video to find out who won (Hint: It definitely wasn't Jordan).

