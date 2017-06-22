Love Facebook? Ohio Attorney General says make sure you know who your friends are

There's consumer alert from Ohio’s top law enforcement leader, especially if you use Facebook.

Attorney General Mike DeWine said scam artists are trying to trick you by using your friends.

He said the Facebook scam is the newest thing going now, and whether you use it on your phone or computer, know who your friends really are.

How many times a day do you get on Facebook? 10? 20? All it takes is one vulnerable moment and you could lose thousands of dollars.

Attorney General DeWine says scammers are creating fake people but pretending to be your Facebook friend in need of help.

“They may even have captured your friend's picture so when you're looking at Facebook you think you're being communicated to directly by your friend. Then they use that familiarity, that confidence to trick you into falling for something,” DeWine said.

He said they may say they're in financial trouble and need you to send a couple thousand dollars.

Or they may try to convince you that you've won the lottery or a gr ant and need to send in money for a processing fee.

“We get a significant number of these calls. In fact, we had one person in the Toledo area who lost $3,600. So this is real money. This is not just a few dollars,” DeWine said.

Here's the key: If you're already Facebook friends with someone, you don't need to re-confirm that. Better yet, call them and see if they've been trying to contact you.

Attorney General DeWine is also warning about the romance scam, where you fall for someone online and they eventually ask you to send them money.

But these scammers are hard to find and prosecute. They're hiding behind the internet, maybe 3,000 miles away.

“Sometimes we involved federal authorities to try to do this but I will tell you, the best protection is just don't do it. Don't fall for them,” DeWine said.

The Attorney General also said people in other countries may try to call you from a 419 area code that they've made up, to win your confidence.

