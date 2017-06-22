Toledo's building inspection applications are moving online

City of Toledo officials announced that the process of applying for commercial business plans is going online.

By giving business owners the opportunity to apply online, city leaders not only hope to speed up the process but eliminate a lot of the paperwork.



"Our city building inspection department is moving into the 21st century," said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

Currently, the process requires putting 11 different hard copies in the hands of the department to keep for at least two years.

"(Moving online) will reduce the transportation time of moving these documents physically from one department to another," said Steven Shrake, Toledo's chief building official. "The other thing would be that the departments can review the drawings or start looking at the drawings simultaneously."

Obviously, this is beneficial to city leaders, but business owners will also reap the benefits.

"They won't have to go and print all of these drawings, take them back to their office and then stamp all of the drawings and then bring them down here to government center," said Steven Shrake.

Through the middle of June, the city has received 400 requests for review, on track to surpass last year's 724.

It only took three months to complete this program, but some are asking, "why didn't this happen years ago?"

"All of the users are coming together, finally at this right time, and that's what we are going to push forward ... We're going to have several projects that we are going to try to improve on," said JT Schmitt, Toledo's Permit Database Specialist.

City officials hope the program is up and running by mid-July.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved