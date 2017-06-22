Toledo police, firefighters visit with neighbors at Moody Manor

Toledo police and firefighters visited Moody Manor Thursday to hang out with the people who live there. The goal: To create a better quality of life in the area.

"Getting the kids and the family together, showing that there is more to just the everyday crime that the kids hear about everyday down here and in downtown Toledo, this just brings a different light to the neighborhood," said Dirk Kramer, Director of Safety for Vistula Management Company.

Now, multiple kids at the social said they see police officers differently. - as the “good guys”. The ice cream and hot dogs likely helped.

"We've gotten positive feedback on how crime has been reduced here tremendously," said Kramer. "We still have some things we have to work on; we are taking a zero-tolerance towards crime."

Emergency officials say they hope the partnership helps create peace.

"Everybody can come here, can make this their home and enjoy this space for themselves," said Kramer. "That's the goal we are working toward."

