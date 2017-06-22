Hancock County has 4th lowest unemployment rate in Ohio

Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for...More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
It looks like you will have another big name to think about in the race for Ohio Governor. But the leader of the Ohio Democrats says not so fast.More >>
Louie the Elephant, who made headlines after attacking a zookeeper in 2010, will soon be leaving the Toledo Zoo.More >>
A wounded Army veteran's life was changed forever, but Cory Collins says, thanks to work of a non-profit organization, he at least can be as comfortable as possible in his own home.More >>
Less than 2 weeks before Woodmore Schools was supposed to be welcoming their new superintendent, the hiring search has to start all over again after the person who was hired announced he was resigning from the position.More >>
