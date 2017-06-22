Hancock County has 4th lowest unemployment rate in Ohio

Despite a slight uptick in the county unemployment percentage, Hancock County is currently tied for 4th lowest unemployment rate in the state. And local officials attribute that to a strong regional and local economy.

According to a report from Ohio Job and Family Services, Hancock County currently sits at a 3.2 percent unemployment rate, up from 3 percent a month ago.

They are tied with Wyandot and Delaware Counties.

Economic Director Tim Mayle says the county has not only established plenty of job opportunities for their 41,000 workers but also many options for their 1,400 unemployed, including recent job fairs.

"We are constantly trying to communicate with them and give them the resources to get a job, because we have about 1,000 open positions right now," said Mayle. "So there's no reason, if you'd like to work, you can't get a job in Hancock County."

But many of the workers in the county actually live in other counties.

So while numbers like these are good, it is a better sign of the times by looking at the entire region.

Currently, other counties in our area like Wood (3.6), Putnam (3.1), and Seneca (4.1) are also in a similar, positive work force scenario.

"I'd say that in Northwestern Ohio, the unemployment is low, and they're all at record levels in terms of civilian labor force number employed and the number unemployed," said Mayle. "The economy is fairly strong."

