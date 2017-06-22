Whiteford Township breaks ground on new water facility

Whiteford Township broke ground on a new water facility Thursday.

Right now, it's just an empty field, but soon it will be the site for the new Whiteford Township Water Facility.

"This is a historic day, getting to this point," said Walt Ruhl, Supervisor of Whiteford Township.

It's historic because Whiteford Township has had issues with its potable water since the 1950s.

Thursday's ground breaking on the state-the-art water facility and new wells is a campaign promise come true.

"Six and a half years ago, when I ran for the office, I held up a bottle of water and said, 'this is the our biggest problem,'" Ruhl said.

The wells will be roughly 300 feet deep. The facility is high-tech and computer driven and not going to use chemicals to treat the water.

"The membrane will take out any virus or E-coli or anything like that, that happens to be in the water,” Ruhl said. “And one membrane will take the hardness out of the water."

Another community just south of the Michigan line has even considered investing in its own water facility. Sylvania's Mayor says the move is good for the region.

"It is important that they are taking this step because the more water assets, the more water resources we have in the Toledo Region, I think the safer we're going to be," said Mayor Craig Stough, City of Sylvania. "Safety and redundancy are the big issues that I've talked about over the last few years."

The facility is not large enough to support a city the size of Sylvania but could be expanded later.

"The next historic day will be the day we actually have an open house to show everybody the facility and operation," Ruhl said.

Construction will begin Friday and will be finished within 12 months.

