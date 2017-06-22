Fundraiser held for Toledo firefighter battling leukemia

Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.More >>
Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.More >>
That humid, muggy feeling has returned and soon the rain showers will too.More >>
That humid, muggy feeling has returned and soon the rain showers will too.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for...More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
After three weeks, our Call 11 for Action team is getting results on a driveway problem that should have been fixed months ago.More >>
After three weeks, our Call 11 for Action team is getting results on a driveway problem that should have been fixed months ago.More >>
City of Toledo officials announced that the process of applying for commercial business plans is going online.More >>
City of Toledo officials announced that the process of applying for commercial business plans is going online.More >>
There's consumer alert from Ohio’s top law enforcement leader, especially if you use Facebook.More >>
There's consumer alert from Ohio’s top law enforcement leader, especially if you use Facebook.More >>
Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.More >>
Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.More >>
A fundraiser was held in honor of a Toledo firefighter with leukemia Thursday.More >>
A fundraiser was held in honor of a Toledo firefighter with leukemia Thursday.More >>