Fundraiser held for Toledo firefighter battling leukemia

Lt. Darryl Murphy's leukemia is in remission. And next month, he will undergo what he says is a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

The marrow donor is his daughter Brittany.

“I’m very excited," she said. "(It's) just the right thing to do; everybody is thanking me. I’m happy to be able to do it."

On Thursday, there was a day-long fundraiser at Strawberry Acres in Holland to help pay for transplant costs not covered by Murphy’s health insurance plan. There was food and a silent auction.

Murphy says the leukemia appeared because of his 28 years on the firefighting force.

“We don’t know what we’re going into," he said. "Don’t know if it’s plastic, insulation, things of that nature that get absorbed into the blood stream. And that’s when the cancer comes about.”

That’s why Battalion Chief Brian Byrd manned the Be the Match Registry laptop at the fundraiser.

He says it’s important for African Americans to be bone-marrow donors.

“The statistics right now show one out of three African Americans who need bone marrow donors, can’t find a match," said Byrd. "So we’re going to push in our community to get more African Americans to be bone marrow donors.”

