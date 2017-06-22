Incoming Woodmore Schools superintendent resigns

Less than 2 weeks before Woodmore Schools was supposed to be welcoming their new superintendent, the hiring search has to start all over again after the person who was hired announced he was resigning from the position.

Robert Yenrick was announced as the new Woodmore Superintendent last May. He had previously spent 6 years working multiple positions in Bowling Green City Schools.

Yenrick had signed a 3-year contract, but last night, Yenrick informed the school board he would be resigning.

The School district declined and on camera response, but in a written statement said:

"The Board supports Bob's decision, and we wish him well in his future endeavors. We are focused on filling the Superintendent vacancy as soon as possible."

Current interim superintendent Kevin Ball is expected to retain his position until another candidate is chosen.

