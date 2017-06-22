Toledo location among latest round of Sears closures

Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.

Thursday's announcement comes in addition to the 245 closings already announced earlier this year, Business Insider said.

"We recognize that we need to accelerate our efforts to improve our operational performance and are moving decisively with our $1.25 billion restructuring program," said Edward S. Lampert, Holdings' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in a first quarter report released May 25.

In 2017's first quarter, Sears stores reaped revenues of $4.3 billion compared to $5.4 billion for the first quarter in 2016. Lampert blamed the lower revenue on fewer stores and an 11.9 percent decline in comparable store sales.

According to the Business Insider, the closings will bring Sears' store count to about 1,180, down from 2,073 just five years ago.

The new closures include:

8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL

1601 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL

9701 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS

5715 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA

4575 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego

126 Shawan Road, Cockeysville, MD

17318 Valley Mall Road, Hagerstown, MD

32123 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI

14250 Buck Hill Road, Burnsville, MN

1640 Route 22, Watchung, NJ

1425 Central Avenue, Albany, NY

4000 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY

601-635 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY

7875 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Mentor, OH

6950 W 130th Street, Middleburg Heights, OH

3408 W Central Avenue, Toledo, OH

650 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, RI

300 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, TX 77546

9570 Southwest Freeway, Westwood/Houston TX

5200 South 76th Street, Greendale, WI

Previously announced Sears closures include:

Chico, CA, store 2048

Dalton, GA, store 2615

Biloxi, MS, store 2256

Asheboro, NC, store 2645

Minot, ND, store 2152

Vineland, NJ, store 2374

Columbus, OH, store 1150

Elyria, OH, store 1310

Columbus, OH, store 1370

Franklin, OH, store 2940

Midwest City, OK, store 1261

Richmond, VA, store 1445

Columbia, SC, store 1525

Texarkana, TX, store 2567

Sherman, TX, store 2627

St. George, UT, store 2220

Sears Holding will also close numerous Kmart locations:

Dothan, AL, store 3082

Muscle Shoals, AL, store 7045

Little Rock, AR, store 3120

Bullhead City (Riviera), AZ, store 3375

Blythe, CA, store 3881

Sacramento, CA, store 4117

Manteca, CA, store 4862

Fort Oglethorpe, GA, store 3083

Calhoun, GA, store 9625

Iowa City, IA, store 4315

Marshalltown, IA, store 7583

Mishawaka, IN, store 4152

Newburyport, MA, store 9147

Elkton, MD, store 9524

Traverse City, MI, store 3009

West Branch, MI, store 3864

Cheboygan, MI, store 9245

Mantua, NJ, store 3060

Manahawkin, NJ, store 3641

Las Cruces, NM, store 3682

Alamogordo, NM, store 9119

Las Vegas, NV, store 3680

Henderson, NV, store 3857

Sparks, NV, store 4151

Liverpool, NY, store 3352

Malone, NY, store 3943

Cortland, NY, store 7134

Watertown, NY, store 7432

Wooster, OH, store 4875

Streetsboro, OH, store 9676

Tulsa, OK, store 4473

Roseburg, OR, store 7580

Butler, PA, store 4771

Belle Vernon, PA, store 7120

Indiana, PA, store 7217

Summerville, SC, store 3606

Seneca, SC, store 9320

Madison, TN, store 4093

Johnson City, TN, store 7353

El Paso, TX, store 3491

El Paso, TX, store 7347

Spanish Fork, UT, store 7425

Virginia Beach, VA, store 3560

Virginia Beach, VA, store 3801

West Allis, WI, store 3618

La Crosse, WI, store 4089

Medford, WI, store 7656

Lewisburg, WV, store 7582

Sheridan, WY, store 9074

Sears Auto Center closings include:

Elyria, OH, store 6060

Midwest City, OK, store 6509

Columbia, SC, store 6013

Texarkana, TX, store 6739

Sherman, TX, store 6929

St. George, UT, store 2653

Richmond, VA, store 7505

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.