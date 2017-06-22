'Helping our Heroes' golf outing to benefit wounded veterans

A wounded Army veteran's life was changed forever, but Cory Collins says, thanks to the work of a non-profit organization, he at least can be as comfortable as possible in his own home.

"We ran over an IED the size of a Volkswagen bug. It got me. I was the sole survivor of the Humvee," said Collins.

He had dozens of surgeries following that day in Iraq in 2005.

Five years after the incident, he decided to have his leg amputated, but that meant his own home would make it difficult to do every day tasks.

"Rolling on a wheelchair on carpet, if nobody's ever done it, is probably the most difficult thing you can do," he said. "It's like rolling in sand,"

That's where Purple Heart Homes came in. The non-profit organization spent weeks working on his home to make it the perfect fit.

"We replaced carpets into hardwood floors and linoleum floors into real-tile floors, gutted my bathroom, pulled out the stand-alone shower and made it a tile roll-in," said Collins.

Now, Collins's mom is doing what she can to give back to the organization that made all the difference in her son's life.

"I wanted to donate money and help them out as much as I could but in my situation right now, I can't," said Cindy DeVanna. "So, I thought the fundraiser would be one thing that I can do."

The Helping our Heroes Golf Outing at Nature Trails Golf Course in Bettsville is Friday, June 23. The address is 6730 Township Road 69 in Kansas, Ohio.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with tee off at 9 a.m.

If you don't golf, you can still get involved with a silent auction, or by making a donation. Purple Heart Homes is also looking for contractors and volunteers. Find more information here.

