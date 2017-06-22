Michigan man accused in rape of 12-year-old

A man from Michigan was arrested and is being held in jail on rape charges.

Police say Justinian Williams, 19, of Ypsilanti was indicted on four counts of rape, one count of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and one count of criminal child enticement.

All charges were committed against a 12-year-old.

Williams is currently being held at CCNO on a $100,000 bond.

