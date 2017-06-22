Fort Meigs Road is back open for business

It isn’t often we get to talk about road openings, but the long anticipated construction on Fort Meigs Road is finally complete.

After four months of patience, drivers can anticipate a much smoother and safer drive between Roachton and Five Point.

“It looks so much nicer. We widened the roads slightly so they’re wider and a little more safer for those people that are riding their bikes or walking, specifically to the high school that’s close by,” said Rebecca Shirling, the public relations officer for ODOT.

Although there’s a little more work to be done, such as concrete sidewalks and tying in some of the driveways, the main work is complete.



The construction may have been an inconvenience for drivers, but most are just grateful it got done.



“I don’t really mind the inconvenience because the results are just fantastic, so no complaints. We are very grateful they are doing all those things for us,” said driver Virginia Crotte.

Construction was a must in an area that is seeing an increase of residents.

“As Perrysburg is growing we were seeing a lot more foot, pedestrian and bicycle traffic using this road, so we wanted to widen it and make it a little bit safer for those people,” said Shirling.

The final tweaks being made to the road should only last a few more weeks and shouldn’t interfere with your commute.

