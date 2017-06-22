Man arrested for alleged child abuse of a 17-month old

A man is in jail after being accused of abusing a child who is just over one year old.

Alan Laney, 47, of Montpelier was indicted on five counts of endangering children and one count of felonious assault.

Police say the victim of all the offenses was a 17-month-old child.

The charges allege that Laney cruelly abused and caused serious physical harm to the child.

Laney is currently being held at CCNO on a $75,000 bond.

