Repeat rape offender indicted on more charges

A repeat rape offender formerly of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on more charges.

Richard Mojica, 31, was indicted on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and kidnapping.

Mojica is listed as a repeat violent offender and a sexually violent predator.

The victims of the crimes he committed were a nine-year-old child and a ten-year-old child.

Police say Mojica's kidnapping charges were committed with a sexual motivation, and the rape charge was committed by force or threat of force.

Mojica is currently incarcerated at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for a prior rape conviction out of Williams County in 2014, for which he was sentenced 21 years in prison.

Mojica was also previously convicted of another rape in Henry County in 2005, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.