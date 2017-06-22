BGSU expected to raise tuition next school year

Bowling Green State University is set to raise tuition for next school year.

The BGSU Board of Trustees approved educational and operating budgets that would raise tuition by two percent for undergrads, and two and a half percent for graduate students.

This decision depends on the state budget decided upon in Columbus on June 30.

"The budget proposal we presented to the board was prepared based on our best judgment and the information available," said BGSU president Marry Ellen Mazey. "We strive to stay true to our promise of keeping a high-quality education accessible and affordable for our students while being fiscally responsible. We await a final determination of what will be permissible in the new state budget."

State universities are required by law to have a balanced budget approved and in place by June 30.

The plan to raise tuition comes after nearly four years with no tuition increases, and the first increase in graduate tuition in more than a decade.

No change was proposed for the out-of-state charge for undergraduate or graduate tuition.

