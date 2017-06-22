JCPenney to hire 600 associates in Ohio - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

JCPenney to hire 600 associates in Ohio

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

JCPenney is looking to hire 600 associates throughout Ohio to prepare for the back-to-school shopping rush. 

Associates are needed in cashier, replenishment and beauty positions. 

The store is also seeking experience salon stylists to be part of the company's industry-leading salon program. 

This decision to hire 600 workers comes after their announcement to close some Toledo-area JCPenney stores.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly