JCPenney to hire 600 associates in Ohio

JCPenney is looking to hire 600 associates throughout Ohio to prepare for the back-to-school shopping rush.

Associates are needed in cashier, replenishment and beauty positions.

The store is also seeking experience salon stylists to be part of the company's industry-leading salon program.

This decision to hire 600 workers comes after their announcement to close some Toledo-area JCPenney stores.

