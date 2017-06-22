Toledo's building inspections moving to online system

The city of Toledo is working to speed up the building inspection process.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson announced with the Division of Building Inspection that Toledo is moving to an online system.

Chief building official Steven Shrake said the inspections will now happen without creating a paper trail.

He also said the hope is to eliminate the wait business owners have experienced.

"I think this is a huge impact because we can now speed up that process and not only that, save them money and continue the great construction work that's going on in our city," said Shrake.

The department hopes the online system is up and running by the middle of July.

