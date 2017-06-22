Program seeks to reduce crime, improve quality of life in Toledo

Crime is reported all the time, after the crime is committed.

Toledo police and fire are working to stop crime before it even happens.

Police and fire crews attended a social for neighbors at Moody Manor apartments.

Kids got the chance to play with the fire hose, meet a Toledo police K-9 and get to know the local law enforcement a little bit better.

These same kids are the ones who hear about crime happening in their area all the time.

Leaders said that they want to improve the quality of life in the area, which is why they put on events like these.

It's all apart of a national crime free multi-housing program.

Moody Manor is the first to do it in Toledo, and leaders credit the Toledo police and fire departments for making the event a success.

"It's been tremendous, tremendous, they're very supportive about the program and working with our management company to help reduce crime on the property. That's what it's about, it's that partnership that's worked so well with this program," said Dirk Kramer, safety director of Vistula Management Company.

