Meijer officially kicks off home delivery service

Classic, humid and warm summer weather is ahead Thursday along with a few chances for showers and storms.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio say they have been able to close a projected $1 billion state budget gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opiate crisis.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A repeat rape offender formerly of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on more charges.More >>
Bowling Green State University is set to raise tuition for next school year.More >>
JCPenney is looking to hire 600 associates throughout Ohio to prepare for the back-to-school shopping rush.More >>
The city of Toledo is working to speed up the building inspection process.More >>
Meijer and the delivery app Shipt have teamed up to make grocery shopping a little more bearable.More >>