Meijer officially kicks off home delivery service

Meijer and the delivery app Shipt have teamed up to make grocery shopping a little more bearable.

Meijer's new home delivery app launched on Thursday.

Meijer shoppers can now download an app on their phones and have personalized shoppers get the items on their list without ever leaving home.

"You know the way shopping has changed, with smart phones and everything. This is just a brand new way for people to shop at Meijer," said Art Sebastian of Meijer.

Shoppers have 55,000 items that they can order and have delivered right to their home the very same day.

Since Meijer is open 24/7, you can order your groceries anytime of the day or night.

"You can literally have a delivery at 10:30 at night if you'd like," said Joe Hirschmugl of Meijer.

Shipt is now looking to hire hundreds of shoppers all over Ohio to cover this new service.

"You have someone coming into the store shopping just as you would shop yourself and deliver it straight to your door," said Julie Coop of Shipt.

The service excludes items that requires an ID and doesn't yet include mPerks, Meijer's reward program.

Memberships for the service are $99 a year.

New members receive $25 off their first order.

Visit here to sign up for the app.

