UT president selected to represent MAC on NCAA Division 1 Presidential Forum

University of Toledo president Sharon Gaber has been appointed to represent the Mid-American Conference on the NCAA Division 1 Presidential Forum.

The Presidential Forum assists the NCAA Division 1 Board of Directors and helps ensure that presidential leadership of intercollegiate athletics is achieved at a campus, conference and national level.

"I am honored to represent the Mid-American Conference as the Presidential Forum discusses and provides counsel on the issues facing the NCAA. Intercollegiate athletics play an important role in higher education and I look forward to the opportunity to support our student-athletes and provide input on best practices for our campuses," President Gaber said.

The Presidential Forum consists of one president or chancellor from each of the 32 NCAA Division 1 Conferences.

President Gaber replaces Western Michigan University President John Dunn, who is retiring.

