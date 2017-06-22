Serious injury crash closes State Route 2

Police are on the scene of an injury crash that leaves a road closed on Thursday.

The crash occurred on State Route 2 and Darsch Road.

Police say this is a head-on crash between a car and a semi and there are serious injuries.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's says State Route 2 will be closed for several hours.

You are advised to avoid this area on your commute.

