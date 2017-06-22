TPD searching for two men who broke into elderly man's home

Toledo police are looking for two men that broke into an elderly man's home.

The crime occurred on at a home on Woodford Street on June 10.

Police say that the elderly man has had his home burglarized several times so far this year.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

