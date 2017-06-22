Bill designed to protect sex trafficking victims signed into law in Michigan

A bill that would erase crimes committed by those being trafficked for sex has been signed into law in Michigan.

The law protects more human trafficking victims by allowing for counseling and the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction on their record.

"Victims of human trafficking are like so many crime victims, they're deeply affected by the crime and we needed a compassionate solution. Our state needs to give these victims the opportunity to put the criminal behavior associated with this awful crime in their past,"said State Representative Bronna Kahle of Adrian.

The previous state law gave courts the flexibility to place an adult arrested for prostitution-type offenses in a deferred sentencing program if her or she is determined to be a victim of human trafficking.

"As a state, we need to do everything we can to assist victims of human trafficking. This bill helps victims have greater opportunities to rebuild their lives as they continue their journey toward healing and recovery," said Michigan governor Rick Snyder.

The bill was unanimously approved by the state House and Senate.

"This proves we're all united in understanding victims of human trafficking deserve to have more support and opportunity to move past this crime, not forced to be punished for it again," Representative Kahle said.

Ohio is trying to pass a similar bill into law.

