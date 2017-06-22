Man arrested for stealing AC from church

A man who stole an air conditioner from a Toledo church is in court Thursday.

Police say Gary Wilson took a bag of wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers and cutting instruments into the Mount Pilgrim Baptist church on Fernwood Avenue and Hoag Street.

Wilson then separated the air conditioning unit from the church and stole it on Tuesday.

Police say the A/C unit was worth approximately $10,000.

Wilson is being charged with theft, possession of criminal tools and unauthorized use of property.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.