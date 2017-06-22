Toledo police are cracking down on texting and driving

Toledo Police Chief George Kral has been the muscle behind punishing drivers who are texting behind the wheel.

"The warning period is over, so now you will start seeing more citations coming in," said Chief Kral.

If police see you driving distracted by looking at your phone, you will be pulled over.

Chief Kral said he doesn't want drivers to have to roll down their windows to be given a ticket for texting and driving by one of his officers.

He hopes the crack down reminds you to put your phone away while driving, preferably in a place where you won't be tempted to grab it.

Just before Memorial Day, local law enforcement agencies teamed up and made a commitment to pull over and ticket drivers who are distracted by their phones.

Toledo police officers pulled over and issued warnings to dozens of drivers, but have recently charged 35 drivers with operation in willful or wanton disregard of public safety.

"I wish it was zero, but if it will remind people to not take their phone out of their pocket while driving 60 miles per hour down I-475 then it is what it is," said Chief Kral.

Statistics show that you are 23 times more likely to get into a crash if you're texting and driving.

Officers are looking out for drivers with their hands off the wheel, eyes off the road or just not paying attention.

Chief Kral said those are the drivers who will pay the price.

"This is one of our core responsibilities, to enforce laws and keep people safe while driving," said Chief Kral. "When you are texting and driving, you are not safe."

If you get pulled over for distracted driving, you will get a ticket.

This issue is very important to Chief Kral, so no more breaks will be given and officers will be on the look out for distracted drivers.

