Air ambulances called to scene of two-vehicle crash

Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the Seneca and Wyandot County lines Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on State Route 100 south of Tiffin near Melmore around 6 a.m.

Police say two vehicles crashed head-on into each other.

Air ambulances were called to the scene.

The crash is not deadly at this point.

