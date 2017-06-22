Air ambulances called to scene of two-vehicle crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Air ambulances called to scene of two-vehicle crash

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
SENECA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the Seneca and Wyandot County lines Thursday morning. 

The crash occurred on State Route 100 south of Tiffin near Melmore around 6 a.m. 

Police say two vehicles crashed head-on into each other.

Air ambulances were called to the scene.

The crash is not deadly at this point.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly