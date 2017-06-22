17-year-old dead after early morning crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

17-year-old dead after early morning crash

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Leyland Spencer, Fostoria Review Times) (Source: Leyland Spencer, Fostoria Review Times)
SENECA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A 17-year-old is dead following a two-vehicle crash near the Seneca and Wyandot County lines Thursday morning. 

The crash occurred on State Route 100 south of Tiffin near Melmore around 6 a.m. 

Police say a truck and a car crashed head-on into each other.

They say it appears that the car went left of center  and hit the oncoming truck.

Bryce Lutz,17,was taken by lifeflight to a hospital in Toledo where he was later pronounced dead.

John Gegorski, 57, who was driving the pickup truck was taken to Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

He suffered incapacitating injuries.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

