Levis Commons gears up to show families a "Sand-Tastic" time

Levis Commons is bringing the beach to you this weekend for their sixth-annual "Sand-Tastic" event.

The shopping center kicks off the event by hosting "Castles for a Cause", where six local charities face off in a sand sculpture competition on Thursday for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The winner will receive $1,000 for their charity.

Community members will be the judges of the sand sculptures and can vote for their favorite on Facebook.

"Come cheer them on and play in the sandbox when they're done," said Allison Schroeder, marketing director at Levis Commons.

The free family event has traditionally been geared toward children but now offers the "Sand Bar", a sectioned-off area at the outdoor mall where adults age 21 and older can get alcoholic beach-themed beverage.

"We had a request for more adult components for some of our events and it was a nice way to tie in charity, the arts commission, and keep with the whole sand sculpting thing," Schroeder said.

The sandbox will be open for kids to play in, along with a water table, inflatables and power wheels gator track at noon on Friday.

A BMX stunt demonstration will be held as part of the festivities on at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

