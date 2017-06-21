Local builder donates materials, labor for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Ralph Slaske is donating his own time and skills to build the beautiful home in Perrysburg, benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (Source: WTOL)

When you reserve a $100 ticket to enter the St. Jude Children’s Hospital Dream Home giveaway, you get a chance at winning a $400,000 home.

Many are making a donation through reserving a ticket, but the builder of the home, Ralph Slaske, said more than 90 percent of the materials, labor and everything else that will turn the house into a home is also through donations.

Ralph Slaske is donating his own time and skills to build the beautiful home in Perrysburg, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - a facility helping to treat and cure childhood cancers and other life threatening diseases.

“I think about the kids, how strong they are and what they're doing to fight for their life. And I'm just building a house,” Slaske said. “This is the easy stuff.“

He's building a home, but Slaske himself is home-grown. He's lived in the Toledo area since he was 5 years old.

The family was brought here by the Stranahan family-founded "Champion Spark Plug."

Slaske started out his own career working at Johnson controls.

“So a lot of the skyline projects in the ‘90s and the early 2000s, that I was a part of,” he said. “So been in construction a very long time and decided to branch out and start doing my own things.”

And one of those things, aside from his business, is Slaske's support of St. Jude's.

MORE: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

“You just want to see a builder cry,” Slaske said. “If you were there, it would have happened, because I did. It is very emotional. I put myself in their parent’s shoes. I would never want to have that for my children. Who does?”

Slaske has toured the hospital. Thinking of the kids makes him passionate about donating his time and the home.

“Paying a hundred dollars for a ticket - that's easy - but these kids are fighting for their lives out there," he said.

The Dream Home Giveaway is one of St. Jude’s largest annual fundraisers, so the children's hospital can continue to help find cures and save children at no cost to the families.

“I mean they provide a service where you don't have to choose between your child’s life and whether you're going to make your mortgage-they pay for everything,” Slaske said.

For just 100 bucks, you get a chance at a 400-thousand dollar home in Perrysburg. But more importantly, you are helping let children live out their lives.

RELATED: A look inside the 'Dream Home'

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved