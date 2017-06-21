Local builder donates materials, labor for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

That humid, muggy feeling has returned and soon the rain showers will too.More >>
Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for...More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Despite a slight uptick in the county unemployment percentage, Hancock County is currently tied for 4th lowest unemployment rate in the state.More >>
As Nigel Hayes prepared for the NBA Draft, he came home to be with family.More >>
Ralph Slaske is donating his own time and skills to build the beautiful home in Perrysburg, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - a facility helping to treat and cure childhood cancers and other life threatening diseases.More >>
It looks like you will have another big name to think about in the race for Ohio Governor. But the leader of the Ohio Democrats says not so fast.More >>
Louie the Elephant, who made headlines after attacking a zookeeper in 2010, will soon be leaving the Toledo Zoo.More >>
