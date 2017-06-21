East Toledo residents weigh in on future Metropark in the Marina District

For years, the grassland area on the east side of the river has sat empty, but finally, a glimmer of hope as the Metroparks moves forward with their master plan for the area.

For those living on the east Side of Toledo, they say it's been a long time coming to see the Marina District developed. Wednesday they were sharing their hopes for the future Metropark in the Marina District.

"It needs to be developed," said John Selmon, a resident of east Toledo. "I've been waiting on this for a long time, ever since I've been over here, and they haven't done anything with it. So finally they are trying to do something with it, that's why I'm here."

Residents came full of ideas to the Metroparks public meeting.

"We like riding the bikes," said John Forbes. "A nice bike trail going through there."

"Probably put some entertainment over there, don't mess with the fishing," said John Selmon, an east Toledo resident.

"I have a dog," Jamie Takacs, an east Toledo resident. "I really like walking my dog, so something where I can get out and walk him."

The proposed Metropark along the river in the Marina District is about 54 acres and will be constructed in phases. The park has no designated plans at this time, but residents were able to get an idea of what could be in the future.

"It's really exciting to see that the entire community is engaged in this process, and that it's not just something for the east side," said Jamie Takacs. "It's something that is going to bring the entire city together."

"I think if they do something like that and make something for the kids to do there, it will be a lot better on the east side," said John Forbes.

Some are still skeptical of the plan after other options have fallen through, but councilman Peter Ujvagi says he's confident this plan will stick and unite the city.

"There's a commitment of connectivity that the park will be connected to the neighborhood, that the park would be connected to Main Street, and the neighbor commercial district that is in east Toledo as well. And so that connectivity is going to be very important," said Councilman Peter Ujvagi, District 3. "And obviously through the King Bridge it's going to be connected to downtown Toledo."

Metropark officials say at this point no idea is off limit, but once they have a clearer picture of what the community wants, they will conduct a feasibility study and assess the options again.

Officials at the meeting Wednesday say it's too premature to talk about a construction start date, but they expect to have a clearer picture this fall when they

wrap up their master-plan preparations.

