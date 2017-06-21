Former UT employee accused of stealing $50,000 - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former UT employee accused of stealing $50,000

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A former University of Toledo employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars.

Wilhelmina Sullivan was indicted on theft charges after police say she made more than $50,000 worth of personal purchases on a University-issued credit card.

According to the police report, Sullivan says she made the purchases because she was angry with the university. She believes she was untreated fairly while working there. 

Sullivan has since resigned from her position. She will be back in court next month. 

