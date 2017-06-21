Perrysburg fashion show raises money for Alzheimer's Association

WTOL's Kristi Leigh helped raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer's team by appearing in a fashion show hosted by Manor at Perrysburg.

The Manor at Perrysburg hosted a Garden Tea Fashion Show to raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer's team Wednesday afternoon.

All profit collected will go to the Alzheimer's Association - Northwest Ohio Chapter.

Aside from delectable fair, guests got to see a variety of fashions from local shops - like Gypsy Soul, My Shop on Rugby Drive, and Harley Davidson.

WTOL’s Kristi Leigh lended her time to the fundraiser- walking the runway featuring dresses from Ragazza.

If you were unable to attend, but would still like to donate to the cause, email coordinator Barbara Mullholand.

