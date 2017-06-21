Perrysburg fashion show raises money for Alzheimer's Association

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs near normal in the low 80s. Winds will be light and variable making for a great day to get outdoors.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for...More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
For years, the grassland area on the east side of the river has sat empty, but finally, a glimmer of hope as the Metroparks moves forward with their master plan for the area.More >>
City of Toledo leaders are overwhelmed with the amount of complaints for overgrown grass and weeds. So, they’ve decided to turn to citizens asking for help.More >>
The Manor at Perrysburg hosted a Garden Tea Fashion Show to raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer's team Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A former University of Toledo employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars.More >>
Tammy is raising her son's three young girls, keeping them together and out of foster care after losing their parents to heroin addiction.More >>
