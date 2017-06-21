Natural healer's supporters protest outside of courthouse

More than a dozen supporters of Charmaine Bassett protested in front of the Lucas County Courthouse demanding that she be freed Wednesday. Supporters were heard calling her a political prisoner.

Basset is being charged with aggravated possession and trafficking of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. She is currently being held at the Lucas County Jail.

Her supporters said Bassett is a natural healer who is a part of a Native American Church.

"Actually to me it's just a crime against humanity to have her locked up when she's been healing so many people from all diseases without side effects," said Colleen Belt, one Bassett's supporters.

Because Bassett is a member of a Native American Church, her supporters believe she's protected under federal laws that protect freedom of religion and the court is in the wrong.

Charmaine told the court in a written documentation that she is protected under common law.

Supporters said the court never responded.

"The fact that she stands as a woman on the land under common law and again by not responding they're in violation of U.S.C. one and two," said Chuck Winger, another Bassett supporter.

In her last court appearance after she was brought back to Lucas County from Stark County, the judge ordered a competency hearing that's set for July 7.

