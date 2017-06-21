Sculpture coming to downtown Toledo made from old steam plant

There is a new addition being built in downtown Toledo near the ProMedica construction area.

The Echo sculpture in Promenade Park isn't just a normal piece of art. It comes from the old steam plant, before ProMedica took over the area.

About 15 feet in diameter, the piece weighs almost 4 thousand pounds each.

Representatives from ProMedica hope the art adds to the whole park, while still keeping in mind where the area comes from.

The darker coils represent the coal, and as it gets lighter, the steam.

It's just one aspect of the park - others include the huge display screen, a light display and a fountain.

There is a concert coming up in July, so it is pedal-to-the-metal finishing the top part of the park. But leaders say it could take until next year to finish.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.