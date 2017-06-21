City of Toledo asks for community's help cutting grass, overgrown weeds

City of Toledo leaders are overwhelmed with the amount of complaints for overgrown grass and weeds. So, they’ve decided to turn to citizens asking for help.

"I don't think people understand that the aftermath of the foreclosure crisis has left. Like we are dealing with abandon houses that really need extensive cleanup," said Director of Code Enforcement for the City of Toledo, Cindy Geronimo.

City leaders are asking for anyone interested in helping mow grass for the city to contact the department of neighborhoods. The residents interested need their own transportation, have their own mower, and be at least 18 years old.

"We want to talk to individuals in a neighborhood who may have their own equipment and may be interested in doing this type of work, cause this work isn't for everybody, nobody is going to get rich off this program," said Geronimo.

For every yard you clean up, you could get $28.

"What we said with this program is because it's a pilot and we just want to test it out, we don't want to overwhelm a citizen, I'd give you ten parcels,”

said Geronimo.

Unless the cleanup is extensive, then Geronimo said they can negotiate.

The workers should take before and after pictures and send them to city officials.

Recently, one neighbor tried it out, and Geronimo said it went well.

"It took her quite a while to clean this up, but after what she shared with us, she felt really good about what she had done so it's that community service piece of it, that I think is helpful," said Geronimo.

Code Enforcement is asking for another $120,000 from city council to fund this, along with other projects to battle blight. It could be voted on as early as

next week.

Visit here for more information or to contact Code Enforcement.

