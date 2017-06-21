Attorney General could announce run for Ohio Governor; Democrats respond

It looks like you will have another big name to think about in the race for Ohio Governor. But the leader of the Ohio Democrats is saying not so fast.

Speculation is growing about Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Democrats are already taking shots at his record.

They wouldn't confirm if he's announcing his run for Governor, but DeWine for Ohio reps said the Attorney General will make a "big announcement” at his annual ice cream social on Sunday in Cedarville.

Speculation is, he will make it official.

“So honestly, it's not a good time for him to be asking for a promotion,” said Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper.

In Toledo on Tuesday, Pepper jumped all over a DeWine candidacy, saying the Attorney General and former U.S. Senator has essentially been running for Governor for 30 years and no one represents change less than DeWine.

Pepper also laid Ohio's opioid crisis, the worst in the nation, at DeWine's feet, and said he failed to solve it and Republicans moved money away from groups that could have helped addicts.

“I think whoever wins that primary, I think he is the favorite, they're going to be defending a pretty bad record which is that Ohio is not succeeding,” Pepper said.

A DeWine For Ohio spokesman wouldn't comment on Pepper's accusations but said they'll have more to say on Sunday.

Wood County's Republican Party isn't endorsing a candidate for the primary. But its chairman said Pepper is wrong to criticize DeWine's record on the crisis.

“I don't think you measure any individual leader or office holder on the basis of one issue, first of all. There's a lot of issues that interrelate to the performance of our Attorney General and I think if we look back at that, we see a great track record of success in many areas that he could highlight in his campaign,” said Wood County Republican Party chairman Jon Jakubowski.

Jakubowski said DeWine has the most name recognition but Republican voters will choose who is best.

“Front runner is hard to say because his campaign has got a lot of work to do,” said Jakubowski.

David Pepper said the Democrats' four declared candidates are respected and well known in their circles. But he added their challenge is to get statewide attention.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved