False Alarm: Foreclosure process causes scare in Holland neighborhood

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs near normal in the low 80s. Winds will be light and variable making for a great day to get outdoors.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for...More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
One couple from Illinois decided to take "the plunge" and tie the knot at Cedar Point.More >>
More than a dozen supporters of Charmaine Bassett protested in front of the Lucas County Courthouse demanding that she be freed Wednesday.More >>
An ice rink in Monroe with decades of memories is set to close.More >>
Third year medical students at the University of Toledo are leaning new ways to take care of patients.More >>
An urban farmer who was fined $3,000 by the City of Toledo is hosting an event for the public Thursday evening.More >>
