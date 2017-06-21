False Alarm: Foreclosure process causes scare in Holland neighborhood

The truth behind a suspicious security video that had more than 2,000 views on Facebook, and caused a lot of concern for one Holland neighborhood was revealed Wednesday.

The video that was posted Tuesday showed a couple of individuals drive up to a home in Stone Oak. One of them walks up to the door and takes a picture of the lock. After the picture is snapped, they all leave.

Some speculated that the answer to that question was to go get a key made for the lock and return later.

That was not the case.

Wells Fargo confirmed Wednesday that the home was foreclosed on last month.

They also said amid multiple attempts to contact the homeowner via calls and letters, they sent a contractor to the property to see if it was occupied or vacant.

The process includes taking a picture of the home, and proof of an attempt to contact.

WTOL contacted the individual, who posted the suspicious video to inform him who the person was, and that he was not a threat.

