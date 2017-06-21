Local medical students learn on simulators before they see real patients

Most people probably don't like needles or other medical procedures done on them but one thing's for sure, they want it done right!

Third year medical students at the University of Toledo are leaning new ways to take care of patients.

An upper floor inside UT’s Lloyd A. Jacobs Interprofessional Immersive Simulation Center is an exciting place to be. It was the College of Medicine's Bridge Course, where 180 medical students were learning how to properly start an IV and a feeding tube.

They were allowed to make mistakes, because nurses from UT Medical Center were supervising them and teaching basic skills using simulation technology.

On another floor, there was a real person who was pretending to be a patient. Students were learning how to do an abdominal ultrasound and how to use ultrasound to scan someone's veins.

“And now with an emphasis on patient safety and quality of care, it's very important that we train our students in a safe environment first and then have them take care of patients,” said Dr. Imran Ali, a Professor of Neurology and developer of the course.

Students said they are more confident because of the four-day course.

“So we practiced doing catheterizations, like male and female catheters. That was definitely the hardest thing for me personally at least,” said medical student Omar Badawi.

“I don't have any clinical background, so for me, it has been really helpful to practice those skills so that when I get into it I can try to do it and feel a little bit less panicked,” added student Kausar Hafeez.

The students will enjoy a white coat ceremony on Friday in front of family members and they will start seeing real patients next week.

They still have two more years of school before they officially become doctors.

