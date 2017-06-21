Jet Express offers additional stop at Cedar Point this Summer.

A popular ferry service in the area is in full swing with service to another popular destination as the Jet Express has partnered with Cedar Point.

After a year of limited service to the Cedar Point marina, the Jet Express is now making regular runs six days a week from the mainland, to Cedar Point and to the Lake Erie Islands.

Last year's pilot program showed both Cedar Point and the Jet Express that enough people were interested in the ferry service to add more runs. This year, the jet has added six runs between the docks in Sandusky and Put in Bay.

Saturday's are usually the busiest from Sanduksy to the islands. No ferry stops will be added for Cedar Point during that time.

Cedar Point director of Communication Tony Clark is happy of the additional connecting they now have with the rest of the Lake Erie Shores and Islands.

"So now when you're at Cedar Point, you can not only spend time here at Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores, but you can take the jet to the islands and see the other things we have to offer in the area. It's a win-win situation for any folks looking for a multi-day vacation here." said Clark

The trips to Cedar Point will run Sunday through Friday until August 25.