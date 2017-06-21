Couple gets married on Cedar Point waterslide

One of the most important wedding planning decisions is the location ,right? Well one couple from Illinois decided to take the plunge at one of their favorite destinations, Cedar Point.

Steve and Rachel won a contest held by Cedar point to host a wedding for die hard fans of the amusement park.

The couple was a no-brainer for the winner, as they met for the first time in person at the park and even got engaged at the Millennium Force last year.

"Three or four weekends a Summer we'll come and take trips here, and it's always a special place for us and it's always the place we have the milestones of us moving forward in our relationship." said Steve Gifford.

Wednesday, beneath the shadow of the Magnum, Steve and Rachel held the first half of their ceremony before a small audience of friends and onlookers.

The couple was originally set to marry in September, but thought it was too fitting to not change their plans to get married at Cedar Point.

"And we're both very spontaneous and will do anything for a good story. And we're like, this is the best story, so why not?" said Rachel Gifford.

After exchanging rings, Steve and Rachel had to promptly take them off, because right after they took the plunge literally, by exchanging vows atop the new Parkside Plunge water slide.

After a short climb, and an exchange of vows, they sealed it with a kiss.

Then they were sealed into the d ropout water slide tubes and began their lives as husband and wife with a thrill.

The couple said they will continue to make visits to the park as a tradition in their new household.

"We're season pass holders, we're part of a roller coaster club that we come for Coaster Mania every year, I have a tattoo of the Mean Streak, so yeah, we'll still keep coming back."

