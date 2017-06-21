Northwest Ohio doctor suspended for sexual misconduct with patients

A Bluffton rheumatology and internal medicine physician has been banned from medical surgery practice by the State Medical Board of Ohio, according to The Courier.

The Courier reports, Dr. James A. Gideon admitted to having sexual misconduct with five patients during an interview with a board investigator May 16.

In a board meeting that occurred June 14, members determined there was “clear and convincing evidence” that Gideon violated a section of the Ohio Administrative Code.

Gideon did not respect a patient’s privacy by not using disrobing or draping practices. According to medical board documents, he also grabbed the patient’s exposed inner thigh to help her onto an exam table.

Other medical board records also said that Gideon admitted to the following:

Unnecessarily touched the breasts of three patients in the course of treating adjacent areas.

Had women disrobe for injections when it would have been appropriate to have them in a gown or have a witness present.

Had touched one patient’s breast “probably a dozen times and kissed her shoulder” after she had fallen asleep. When she awoke, he apologized for “being too touchy.”

Unnecessarily touched the breast of a patient and pinched her breast with an ungloved hand while giving her shots. He also allegedly rubbed her buttocks area and hugged her while she was disrobed and rubbed her exposed shoulders, back and legs.

Made comments that made another patient feel uncomfortable while rubbing her lower back, sides, abdomen and buttocks after administering injections in her back.

Gideon's suspension will hold until there is a hearing on his case. The date of the hearing has not been confirmed.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved