13 people arrested linked to Cedar Point fight

In a place where smiles, screams and laughter are abundant, an incident where a man attempted to grab a police officer’s gun, is the last thing Cedar Point visitors are expecting.

Sandusky Police arrested a total of 13 people as the result of a brawl that broke out around 2 a.m. Monday at the amusement park.

According to the Sandusky Register, Cedar Point police notified Sandusky officers about Carlos D. Clayton II, 19, shoving past a line of Cedar Point employees who started a fight with two other men. That fight was the start to many other fights, according to a report.

During the incident, an officer used “reasonable force” on Clayton who then went down on his knees. Clayton then reached behind his back and was able to get, what the report said, a “full grip” on the officer’s gun.

A Cedar Point officer was able to take Clayton’s hand away from the weapon.

As police continued to struggle with Clayton, a Sandusky officer tased him after he “began to gain the upper hand” punching officers.

Eventually Clayton was arrested and taken to the Erie County jail where he is being held on a $4,000 bond.

According to the Sandusky Register, two women linked to the Cedar Point fight were also arrested in the Sandusky municipal court Monday.

Nicole Degree, 20, and Jasmine Jones, 19, both caused a disturbance in the courtroom containing one of the people arrested at Cedar Point.

Sandusky Police Lt. Rich Braun said the two women knew the person arrested and were making threatening remarks.

Others arrested in the incident are:

Anthony Freeman, 18, charged with four counts of rioting, failure to disperse, resisting arrest and underage drinking.

Kainan K. Reed, 20, charged with riot and resisting arrest.

Justin E. Brooks, 21, four counts of rioting, failure to disperse and resisting arrest.

Paula A. Smith, 19, four counts of rioting, failure to disperse and resisting arrest.

Jakari J. Willis, 19, rioting, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Russell L. Donahue, 22, rioting.

Yulani M. Rodgers, 18, four counts of rioting, failure to disperse, resisting arrest and underage drinking.

Roshown Baker, 18, rioting.

Brittany Hawkin, 18, four counts of rioting, failure to disperse, resisting arrest and underage drinking.

Angel Barnes, 18, resisting arrest.

