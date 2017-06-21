Ohio Attorney General to make special announcement at annual event

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is expected to make a special announcement Sunday, June 25 at his annual ice cream social.

The important announcement will be about his outlined vision for Ohio’s future.

There is some speculation that DeWine will make a bid for the Governor’s seat, but that has not been confirmed.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. in Cedarville, Ohio.

