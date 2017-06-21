Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: June 18

Toledo police chief George Kral says when summer heats up crime goes up. But he has some surprising information on the number of shooting incidents in Toledo so far this year.More >>
Summers tend to be quiet on college campuses, but the "off season is when championships are won" according to BGSU athletic director Bob Moosbrugger. What does that mean. Jerry finds out.More >>
About 53,670 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. Only 8 per cent of them will be alive 5 years later. Why is this cancer so deadly? And why does it get so little of the U.S. funding for cancer research? The husband and son of a pancreatic cancer victim join Jerry to talk about their fight against this killer.More >>
Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs near normal in the low 80s. Winds will be light and variable making for a great day to get outdoors.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio say they have been able to close a projected $1 billion state budget gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opiate crisis.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A man who caused a deadly hit-and-run last year is in court Wednesday.More >>
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is expected to make a special announcement Sunday, June 25 at his annual ice cream social. The important announcement will be about his outlined vision for Ohio’s future.More >>
Three women charged in the death of a woman in their care are in court Wednesday.More >>
In efforts to keep the city safe, the Toledo Police Department continues to take guns off the streets and from the wrong hands to prevent shootings.More >>
An urban farmer who was fined $3,000 by the City of Toledo is hosting an event for the public Thursday evening.More >>
