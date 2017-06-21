Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: June 18

Toledo police chief George Kral says when summer heats up crime goes up. But he has some surprising information on the number of shooting incidents in Toledo so far this year.

Summers tend to be quiet on college campuses, but the "offseason is when championships are won" according to BGSU athletic director Bob Moosbrugger. What does that mean. Jerry finds out.

And 53,670 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. Only 8 per cent of them will be alive 5 years later. Why is this cancer so deadly? And why does it get so little of the U.S. funding for cancer research? The husband and son of a pancreatic cancer victim join Jerry to talk about their fight against this killer.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.