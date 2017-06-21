TPD has collected 622 guns so far in 2017 - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD has collected 622 guns so far in 2017

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

In efforts to keep the city safe, the Toledo Police Department continues to take guns off the streets and from the wrong hands to prevent shootings.

As a part of their social media campaign, “Hash-tag Keep Toledo Safe,” TPD tweeted Wednesday that have confiscated a total of 622 guns this year.

Many the guns were collected during search warrant at drug houses.

TPD wants to reiterate that where there are gangs and drugs, there are also guns. 

