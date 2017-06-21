TPD has collected 622 guns so far in 2017

In efforts to keep the city safe, the Toledo Police Department continues to take guns off the streets and from the wrong hands to prevent shootings.

As a part of their social media campaign, “Hash-tag Keep Toledo Safe,” TPD tweeted Wednesday that have confiscated a total of 622 guns this year.

As of today 622 guns have been booked into our property room. #keepingtoledosafe pic.twitter.com/dMonLNvPQE — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) June 21, 2017

Many the guns were collected during search warrant at drug houses.

TPD wants to reiterate that where there are gangs and drugs, there are also guns.

